WesBanco, Inc. (WSBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
WesBanco Stock Performance
WSBCP stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.
About WesBanco
