Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 0.4 %

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $49.40 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,302,792.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $1,686,042. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 247.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.