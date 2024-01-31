Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down to $68.35

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.35, but opened at $63.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 784,943 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

