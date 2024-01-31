WestRock (WRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect WestRock to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Down 1.1 %

WRK stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

WestRock Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WestRock

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.