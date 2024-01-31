Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,710 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $27,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

