Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 165.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE WSR opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WSR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.