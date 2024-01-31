WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.09

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.09 and last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 28403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

