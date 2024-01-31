WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.98

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $67.77, with a volume of 7661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 15.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 135.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.