Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,254,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 169.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,031,000 after buying an additional 1,454,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,093,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,390,000 after buying an additional 105,026 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 43.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,759,000 after buying an additional 329,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $129.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02. Wix.com has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $133.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

