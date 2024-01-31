Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.06.
Several research firms have issued reports on WIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wix.com
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com
Wix.com Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $129.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02. Wix.com has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $133.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.07 and a beta of 1.36.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.