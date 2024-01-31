Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,890 ($36.74).

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,860 ($49.07) to GBX 3,000 ($38.14) in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.22) to GBX 3,200 ($40.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WIZZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wizz Air Price Performance

In related news, insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri purchased 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,877 ($23.86) per share, with a total value of £26,672.17 ($33,908.17). 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 1,986.71 ($25.26) on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,229 ($41.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,038.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,032.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.15, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Wizz Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.