Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Quarry LP bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Woodward by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

