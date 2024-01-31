WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $197.42

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$197.42 and last traded at C$197.38, with a volume of 34774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$196.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$217.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$218.73.

WSP Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$187.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$187.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.11. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 7.8236233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total value of C$360,208.66. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

