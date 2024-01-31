X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.90

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 19370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

