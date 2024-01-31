Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,426,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,600,000 after buying an additional 137,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of XEL traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.16. 925,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,223. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.