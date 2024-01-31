Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $138.61 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.96.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $407,932.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,467,514.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $407,932.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,467,514.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

