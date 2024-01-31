ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $652,777.06 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00052004 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018843 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.