Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in G. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 57.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.