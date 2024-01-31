Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 416.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

