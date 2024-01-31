Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 672 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,944,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $197.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

