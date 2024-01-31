Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $835.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $900.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $761.89 and its 200-day moving average is $691.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

