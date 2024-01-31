ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Stock Price Down 14.3%

ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 118,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 85,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.28.

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, trade shows, and digital platform. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-cultural, multi-faith, and family friendly specialty television service; ONE TV, which offers fitness, healthy living, and entertainment programs; JoyTV and Faith TV channels for broadcasting Christian and local programming; and TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to households.

