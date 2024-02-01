11,200 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $191.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.15.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

