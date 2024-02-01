11,200 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $40,000.
Burlington Stores Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $191.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BURL
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.