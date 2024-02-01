13,302 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,302 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHG opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

