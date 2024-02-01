22,558 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $97.89 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average of $102.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.28.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $756,607.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,246,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,539,739.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $756,607.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,246,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,539,739.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock worth $2,497,423 in the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

