29,696 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after purchasing an additional 493,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,013. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

