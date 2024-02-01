32,700 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

