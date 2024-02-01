339 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX
Lam Research Stock Performance
Shares of LRCX opened at $825.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $764.05 and its 200-day moving average is $692.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $900.09.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.
Lam Research Profile
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
