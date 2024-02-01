3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in 3M were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average is $100.17. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

