3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in 3M by 6.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 677,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,472,000 after acquiring an additional 42,883 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 707,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,231,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Down 1.5 %

MMM stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

