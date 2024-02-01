42,500 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after buying an additional 257,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $36.17 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

