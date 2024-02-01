4,460 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

