47,200 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

