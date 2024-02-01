4,893 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Insperity by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSP opened at $114.69 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.56 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,790 over the last 90 days. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

