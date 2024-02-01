5,342 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,846,000 after purchasing an additional 899,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,892,000 after purchasing an additional 243,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,275,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $117.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.62. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.