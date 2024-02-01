74,000 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Chewy by 104.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 891.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.94. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

