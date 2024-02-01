7,710 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 310,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 109,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDO stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

