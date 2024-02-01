81,736 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 678.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of CX stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
