8,780 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $67,000. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in AutoNation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AutoNation
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AutoNation Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of AN opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.26 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.03.
AutoNation Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
