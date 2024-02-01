8X8’s (EGHT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGHT

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $410.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $29,877.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $29,877.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,854 shares of company stock worth $263,464. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 210.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,020 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in 8X8 by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,995,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in 8X8 by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 272,355 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in 8X8 by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.