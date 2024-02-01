AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $23.96 on Monday. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.