AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity

ABBV stock opened at $164.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.67. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $295.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.