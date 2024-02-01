AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 4.8%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 379,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,342,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 256.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

