ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ABLE Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.17 and a 200-day moving average of $239.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.