abrdn plc Acquires 6,203 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $78,260,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.05. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

