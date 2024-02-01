abrdn plc Grows Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.22% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

