abrdn plc Has $17.38 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $224.60 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

