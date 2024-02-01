abrdn plc Sells 2,311 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

abrdn plc cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 9.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,925,000 after acquiring an additional 77,021 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.
KLA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $594.04 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $658.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $571.85 and its 200 day moving average is $516.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.