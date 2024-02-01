abrdn plc Sells 715 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,669 shares of company stock worth $12,723,541. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE CMG opened at $2,408.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,279.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,059.17. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,439.63.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,297.81.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

