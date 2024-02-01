abrdn plc Sells 9,030 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BDX opened at $238.81 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.39 and a 200 day moving average of $254.92.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

