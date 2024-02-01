abrdn Property Income Trust Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:API)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Property Income Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of API stock opened at GBX 54.24 ($0.69) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.79 million, a P/E ratio of -238.70 and a beta of 0.35. abrdn Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.15 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 68 ($0.86).

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

